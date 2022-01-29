Schroder Investment Management Group Has $941.55 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,898,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $941,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,131,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after acquiring an additional 622,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after acquiring an additional 503,813 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after acquiring an additional 711,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock opened at $177.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

