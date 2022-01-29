Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 52,735 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52,735 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Costco Wholesale worth $264,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $492.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $533.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

