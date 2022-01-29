Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 456,696 shares.The stock last traded at $37.69 and had previously closed at $37.73.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

