Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Employers were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,226,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE EIG opened at $38.34 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.