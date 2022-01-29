Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Largo Resources were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGO. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Largo Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

LGO opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.47 million and a P/E ratio of 17.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.66. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Largo Resources Profile

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

