Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in BHP Group by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 935,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 875,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4,541.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 788,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 771,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,673,000 after purchasing an additional 533,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

BBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

