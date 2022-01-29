Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

