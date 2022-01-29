Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Shares of VNM stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.