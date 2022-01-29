Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $129,000 in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ondas by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 668,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,066 shares of company stock worth $1,554,250. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

