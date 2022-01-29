Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Field Trip Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $455,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTRP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Field Trip Health stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. Field Trip Health Ltd. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Field Trip Health Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.