Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,757 Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UP. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

NYSE:UP opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

