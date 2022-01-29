Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,339 shares of company stock worth $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TER opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.68.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.