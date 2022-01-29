Scotia Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Largo Resources were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of Largo Resources stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.47 million and a P/E ratio of 17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. Largo Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $18.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

