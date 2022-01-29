Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 266 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 938.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,408,000 after purchasing an additional 408,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.68.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.58, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.