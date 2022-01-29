Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 150.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $64.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

