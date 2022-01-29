Scotiabank Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$31.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATGFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $20.34 on Thursday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

