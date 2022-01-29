Scotiabank Lowers AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$9.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

AGFMF opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

