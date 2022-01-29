Sculptor Capital LP Purchases New Position in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Avanti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Avanti Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

