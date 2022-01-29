Sculptor Capital LP Takes $3.21 Million Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 324,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCIC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 1,205.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 169,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

