Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces Earnings Results

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

SBCF opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.