Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silgan in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SLGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $44.50 on Friday. Silgan has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Silgan by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Silgan by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

