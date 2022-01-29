Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the December 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SOMLY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. 48,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,315. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.80. Secom has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.26.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Secom will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

