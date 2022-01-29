Seigniorage Shares Trading Up 12.3% This Week (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $335,419.84 and approximately $32,987.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00049048 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.13 or 0.06791174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,242.90 or 1.00077653 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

