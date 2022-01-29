Sentinel Price Tops $0.0089 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $56.54 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,358,168,162 coins and its circulating supply is 6,365,339,417 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.