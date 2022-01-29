Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

SERA opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,844,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sera Prognostics (SERA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.