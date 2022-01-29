Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.90

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 51040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

