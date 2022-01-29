ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $675.00 at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $657.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, increased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

NYSE:NOW opened at $561.08 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $603.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.75, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

