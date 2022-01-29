ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $484.42, but opened at $540.00. ServiceNow shares last traded at $549.61, with a volume of 58,348 shares trading hands.

The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,655 shares of company stock valued at $11,696,731. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97,629.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $603.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.27.

About ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

