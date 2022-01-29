SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 522.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ClearPoint Neuro news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $168,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLPT opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.95. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 75.28%. The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

ClearPoint Neuro Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

