SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 10,752 Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIG stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $395.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Julie A. Baron purchased 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

