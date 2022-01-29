SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 20,212 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $81,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.50. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 8.69%. Analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

