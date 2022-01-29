SG Americas Securities LLC Has $109,000 Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth $92,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 55.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Shares of LNG opened at $112.86 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

