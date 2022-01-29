SG Americas Securities LLC Has $124,000 Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 712,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.