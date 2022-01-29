SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $114,000 in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 8,586,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 2,184,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.50 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

