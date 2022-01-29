SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOXX. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $11,208,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $11,208,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 566,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 132.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

In other news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 132,656 shares of company stock worth $1,448,637. Corporate insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

VOXX International Company Profile

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.