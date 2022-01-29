SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,881 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Castlight Health by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSLT stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $330.75 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

