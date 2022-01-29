SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of BOOM opened at $39.15 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

