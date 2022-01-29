SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NexImmune by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NexImmune by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NexImmune by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NexImmune by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NexImmune by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

NEXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NEXI stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. NexImmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

