SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNST. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,788,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,249,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,367,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNST opened at $5.94 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $80,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,647,684 over the last 90 days.

HNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

