SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Athersys by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Athersys by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Athersys by 36.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 8.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ismail Kola acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Athersys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

