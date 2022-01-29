SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,822 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.68.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.