Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to announce $203.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.89 million and the highest is $203.32 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $157.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $739.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.53 million to $740.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $973.13 million, with estimates ranging from $947.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. 738,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,894. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -125.54, a PEG ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

