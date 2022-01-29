Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in January

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,200 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 7,744,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.8 days.

Shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer stock remained flat at $$1.30 on Friday. 850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,450. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

