Shard (SHARD) Price Hits $0.18

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Shard has a market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $12,599.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shard

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

