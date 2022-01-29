Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $532.25 Million

Shiba Inu (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $11.80 billion and $532.25 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049156 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.85 or 0.06785355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00055340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,649.04 or 0.99990998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

