Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shift Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

SFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,685 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 120.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 54,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,864 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 274.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 44.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 884,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 274,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.