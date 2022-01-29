Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 153.80 ($2.08) on Thursday. The Rank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.50 ($2.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70. The company has a market capitalization of £720.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32.

About The Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

