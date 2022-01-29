Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
The Rank Group stock opened at GBX 153.80 ($2.08) on Thursday. The Rank Group has a 12 month low of GBX 120.40 ($1.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.50 ($2.92). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 162.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70. The company has a market capitalization of £720.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32.
About The Rank Group
Featured Story: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.