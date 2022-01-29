Shore Capital Reiterates Coverage Pending Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HMSO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.45) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 30.86 ($0.42).

HMSO opened at GBX 37.76 ($0.51) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 33.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.13. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 20.34 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

In related news, insider Habib Annous acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($71,235.83). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £101,226.84 ($136,571.56).

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

