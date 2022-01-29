Short Interest in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Rises By 250.0%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 4D pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. 4D pharma has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About 4D pharma

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

