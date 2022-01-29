Short Interest in 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) Rises By 250.0%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in 4D pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. 4D pharma has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

