Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Drops By 61.4%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,170,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,247,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF alerts:

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. 7,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,155. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.